Nortek’s Aquadopp Profiler Simplifies Current Measurement

Measurements of current profiles do not have to be complicated. Here’s why ADCPs in the Aquadopp Profiler series prove that current profiles can be easily obtained by users who have less experience.

Whereas Nortek’s high-end Signature-series ADCPs offer a wealth of opportunities and possible configurations, their Aquadopp Profiler series is a good option for users who are less experienced. The Aquadopp Profiler series is easy to use, requires no knowledge about the flow conditions where the measurements will take place, and offers easy-to-understand information about the current profiles as a function of time.

The first striking feature of the Aquadopp Profiler is the small physical dimensions and the light weight of the instrument. It is simply very easy to handle and can even be hand-carried on flights. Weighing close to nothing in water, it does not require complex mooring systems or large buoyancy. If you wish, Nortek can supply a simple deployment frame that allows inline mooring, and all you then need in addition are an appropriate length of rope, a small underwater buoy and a bottom weight.

Current measurement data is then ready to be attained once the deployment planning software is easily installed and the essential information provided by the Quick Guide brochure is read. The software allows you to configure your Aquadopp Profiler by simply telling it how and where it will be deployed, together with the measurement interval, the number of measurement cells and the size of each cell.

The software then indicates, based on this information and the available battery capacity, how long you can expect to measure for. There is no need to know whether the currents will be strong or weak, as the Aquadopp Profiler handles any current speed without special configurations.

Retrieval of the Aquadopp Profiler only requires the “push” of three buttons in the software to stop the data collection, download the stored data, and convert these to an ASCII file format. It is then up to the user to decide whether the data is to be viewed in Excel or similar, or to use a graphical software tool provided by Nortek.

With the Aquadopp Profiler, it is very easy to get good data about the spatial distribution of currents in an area, without prior knowledge about the environmental conditions in said area. Check out the Aquadopp Profiler series:

Aquadopp Profiler 2 MHz: Short-range current profiling; option for PUV wave measurements.

Aquadopp Profiler 1 MHz: With up to 25 m current profiling range; option for PUV wave measurements.

Aquadopp Profiler 600 kHz: Up to 40 m current profiling range; easy to operate and deploy.

Aquadopp Profiler 400 kHz: Up to 90 m current profiling range; ideal for mean current measurements.

Like this: Like Loading...