Virginia Sea Grant, with support from NOAA’s National Sea Grant Office, NOAA’s Fisheries Office of Aquaculture, USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), has launched the Aquaculture Information Exchange.

The Exchange is an online community of individuals from both the public and private sectors with interests in U.S. aquaculture (e.g., researchers, Land and Sea Grant Extension, industry) and related topics. The Exchange will serve as a communications platform, actively being moderated to facilitate discussions about current issues facing the industry, the latest research and developments in aquaculture, and a space where users from across the nation can connect with other members of the aquaculture community.

You can join the community at: https://aquainfoexchange.org/ signup.

