HELION Hydrogen Power has received approval in principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas (BV) for its FC-RACK Marine zero-emission, hydrogen-powered electric generator dedicated to maritime applications.

This AiP is the result of a close collaboration between HELION and Bureau Veritas to deploy the safe use of hydrogen as an energy vector for propulsion and shore-to-ship power supply.

The fuel cell “marinization” is ensured thanks to a double-envelope enclosure that enables the system to be perfectly sealed in a saline environment. In addition, HELION’s new FC-RACK Marine incorporates a thermal management system, a dedicated onboard control system and a hydrogen safety system that enables the FC-RACK Marine to be installed inside or on the deck of the vessel. Its vertical architecture facilitates ease of access during maintenance operations.

HELION’s marine-certified fuel cell will be operational by the end of 2023 and will supply zero-emission power to a dredger operating in the Occitanie region in France and built by Piriou shipyard. For this world’s first hybrid diesel-hydrogen dredger, HELION’s 200-kW FC-RACK will provide the energy required for life on board when the vessel is at berth and will partly supply the power needed for propulsion during dredging activities.

