Maritime is one of Washington’s biggest and oldest industries, and it’s also becoming one of the most innovative. Washington Maritime Blue and the Port of Seattle have partnered again to launch the next cohort of the Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator, an intensive four-month program providing access to a global network of mentors and advisers alongside Washington’s maritime industry and ocean economy leaders. The accelerator helps maritime businesses develop, grow and secure funding in a sector where capital is often scarce.



Established in 2019 and funded by the Port of Seattle and a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, the accelerator is advancing key elements of the state’s Strategy for a Blue Economy, which charts a detailed course to becoming a thriving, world-class, sustainable maritime industry.

Applications for the new cohort are open through November 20. Interested applicants, potential mentors and funders can watch the 2020 showcase of the inaugural cohort of 11 businesses, learn more about the accelerator, and apply for the 2021 opportunity at www.maritimeblue.org/blue-accelerator.

You can also learn more by watching this video.

