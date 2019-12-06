Apply for RBR2020 Cohort

RBR will be selecting up to 20 outstanding early-career researchers from around the world to join the RBR2020 cohort.

The cohort will bring together scientists from around the world to enable innovative ocean measurements through collaborative workshops, technical developments, demonstration programs, and SciComm mentorship.

The 20 early-career ocean scientists and engineers selected for the cohort will participate in a two-year program to develop their project ideas, enable measurements, and expand their research network with special support from RBR and established mentors.

Learn more at: https://rbr-global.com/about-rbr/rbr2020-cohort

