The Ocean Impact Organisation (OIO) is searching for innovators to take part in the Ocean Impact Pitchfest 2020, and the World Ocean Council (WOC) is collaborating to help engage ocean entrepreneurs.

Applications close on October 5, 2020 for the Ocean Impact Pitchfest 2020–a completely virtual event celebrating the 2020 U.N. World Oceans Day theme “Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean” and the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

Entrants must be working within one or more of the following ocean impact themes: Ocean Health (e.g., ecosystem protection and restoration, waste management and recycling); Ocean Harvesting (e.g., traditional fisheries and aquaculture, supply chain digitization); Transport & Security (e.g., alternative fuels and ship design, increased ports efficiency); Ocean Energy (e.g., harnessing renewable energy from the ocean to reduce reliance on fossil fuels); New Frontiers (e.g., large-scale seaweed farming, ocean exploration); and Inspiration & Leisure (e.g., increasing ocean literacy, sustainable tourism).

Entrance requirements include:

• Impact: Entrants must be targeting, or achieving, significant positive impact on the ocean through their business model.

• Scaleability: Entrants must have the potential to grow rapidly to become a large company.

• Start-up stage: Entrants are expected to have a refined business idea with some level of customer validation and annual turnover of less than US$5 million.

• Structure: Entry is not open to not-for-profits. Entrants must be pursuing a profit-motive business model.

The finalists, runners up and winner of Pitchfest 2020 will share in over $160,000 of support from OIO and the Pitchfest Partner Network. The winner will receive a $15,000 cash prize from Presenting Partner Bank Australia and a $50,000 support package from OIO and the Pitchfest Partner Network.

For more information and to apply, click here.

