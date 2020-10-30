Research!America has launched a new request for microgrant proposals to support early-career scientists in their efforts to work with local elected officials, community leaders and the public on issues of common concern.

The Civic Engagement Microgrant program is now in its third year providing opportunities for STEM graduate and postdoc trainees to develop skills in communication and program planning, along with an understanding of government in order to make a difference in their communities. In its first year, the program focused on outreach to federal candidates running for office. Last year, and continuing this year, the focus has been on student-led projects that create dialogue between public officials and members of the community. A “Science Meets Science” module supports collaborative civic engagement efforts between graduate students in STEM and social sciences.

In light of the pandemic, new grants will support high-impact virtual programming using methods such as podcasting, webinars and data visualization. It will also provide opportunities for students interested in starting a local science policy group to receive up to two years of seed funding. In addition, microgrant group leaders will be invited to participate in a high-level science policy and advocacy course developed in partnership with the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB).

To learn more about the 2020 to 2021 microgrant program–including how to apply by November 9, 2020–visit: www.ResearchAmerica.org/microgrants.

The Civic Engagement Microgrant Program is supported by a grant from the Rita Allen Foundation.

