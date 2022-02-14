The search for the 2022 winners of The Earthshot Prize has begun.

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) is an official nominator for The Earthshot Prize, launched in 2020 by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough with the goal of finding new solutions to the world’s biggest environmental problems.



Five £1 million prizes will be awarded each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030. The Earthshot Prize aims to inspire a decade of action, connecting the environmental world with funders, businesses and individuals to maximize impact, take solutions to scale, celebrate the people and places driving change, and inspire people all over the world to work together to repair the planet.



EMEC is one of over 300 organizations from around the world that have been invited to be official nominators for the prize. They will identify the most impactful solutions, from grassroots to businesses, and submit nominations across the five Earthshot categories:

Protect and Restore Nature

Clean our Air

Revive our Oceans

Build a Waste-Free World

Fix our Climate



Solutions should be beyond idea stage, have been tested in-field or with target audiences, and are at a “tipping point” for scaling their impact within the next five years. In 2022, additional weighting is being put on preventive solutions.



If you have a solution that is inspiring, inclusive and impactful, you may complete the nomination form and email it to: earthshot@emec.org.uk by 12 noon, Monday, February 21.



Download the nomination form here: https://www.emec.org.uk/press- release-open-call-for-emec-ear thshot-nominations.

