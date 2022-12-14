applied acoustics, an aae technologies group company, has signed a major contract for the supply of multiple units of its next-generation military USBL subsea tracking system.

MIPS 2 (Mobile Integrated Positioning System) is the latest addition to the range of acoustic subsystems designed for defense applications, with many of those systems finding use in mine countermeasure (MCM) operations.

MIPS 2 has been designed for integration on both autonomous and crewed surface vessels. The highly accurate transceivers are available in two formats, offering hemispherical and directional acoustic footprints for advanced subsea positioning requirements across a variety of naval platforms and environments.

