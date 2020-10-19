The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation is hosting a series of virtual seminars and intimate discussions with world-class photographers on October 20, October 27 and November 10 to celebrate the launch of America’s Marine Sanctuaries: A Photographic Exploration, publishing on October 20 from Smithsonian Books, and the upcoming 50th anniversary of the National Marine Sanctuary system.

Each of the three sessions will feature an expert ocean photographer sharing their stories of getting the perfect shot, finding their inspiration, and answering your photography questions. Tickets will be limited for each session.

Oct. 20: Keith Ellenbogen, underwater photographer, Stellwagen Bank

Oct. 27: Melody Bentz, photographer, Hawaii

Nov. 10: Stephen Frink, underwater photographer, Florida Keys

Tickets can be purchased for individual sessions or as a package, and include an option to receive the America’s Marine Sanctuaries book at a reduced price.

You can buy tickets here.

