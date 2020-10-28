“America’s Marine Sanctuaries” is a photographic overview of the U.S. National Marine Sanctuary System, with immersive photography and informative text that celebrates the protected places and the creatures and artifacts that are found there.

The 14 underwater gems that make up the National Marine Sanctuary System are celebrated for their beauty,

history and importance in this striking volume. The full-color photographs allow you to dive right into the waters where sunken wartime ships and wildlife are protected. “America’s Marine Sanctuaries” is a testament to the ocean’s

incredible ecosystems and landscapes, from kelp forests to deep-sea canyons. The marine sanctuaries, which range from the Hawaiian Islands to Stellwagen Bank off Massachusetts, ensure that U.S. ocean waters, coasts and Great Lakes are preserved.

Like this: Like Loading...