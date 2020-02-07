MacArtney is launching the new all-electric eLARS, which can be delivered as a complete system or as a standalone A-frame and will support a wide range of inspection-, observation- and work-class ROVs.

The eLARS is fully scalable and can be tailored to any customer specifications. It features zero-pressurized oil over water, significantly reducing the risk of harmful oil spillages, and improved power efficiency that is considerably higher than that of traditional hydraulic systems. Going electric also increases usable deck space.

A range of real-time condition metrics displays vital information that empowers the operator to make operational and maintenance decisions in the moment.

For additional information, contact Klaus Brix, product manager, at kbr@macartney.com or visit www.macartney.com.

Like this: Like Loading...