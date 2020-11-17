As the marine industry races to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre is taking a key role. The 2,800 m2 testing space–already equipped for today’s oil and gas fuels–has been readied for testing with biofuels. In coming years, the center will accumulate knowledge that is vital to a carbon-free future.



Located in Aalborg, Denmark, the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre is a core component of Alfa Laval’s own research and development. It is also a site for collaboration with industry partners and research institutes, which will be needed to reach IMO’s goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent over 2008 levels.

Alfa Laval, biofuel producer MASH Energy and shipowner DFDS have entered into one such collaboration, funded in part by Shipping Lab, a Danish nonprofit initiative focused on smart shipping.

Two 25 m3 tanks have been installed at the center, one of which is stainless steel and dedicated for testing of biofuels and other new fuel types.

To learn more about the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre and Alfa Laval’s approach to new marine fuels, visit: www.alfalaval.com/marine.

Like this: Like Loading...