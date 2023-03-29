Alfa Laval Completes Acquisition of Marine Performance Systems

In 2021, Alfa Laval acquired a minority stake in the Netherlands-based company Marine Performance Systems (MPS), with an option to acquire the remaining part later. Now Alfa Laval has executed that option and completed the acquisition to own 100 percent of MPS. MPS’ innovative technology significantly reduces the friction from vessels when sailing, resulting in fuel savings.

The closing date for the acquisition was March 21, 2023.

Friction between the hull and the water when sailing is the most significant driver of a vessel’s fuel consumption, and the cost of fuel represents up to 60 percent of a vessel’s operating costs. Fuel consumption has a direct impact on greenhouse gas emissions, as reducing one ton of fossil fuel consumption equals the reduction of approximately three tons of CO 2 emissions.

Marine Performance Systems’ air lubrication technology generates micro bubbles under a ship’s hull, reducing friction between the vessel and the water by 50 to 70 percent and enabling substantial fuel cost savings and improvement in overall ship efficiency during normal service speed.

The technology was first tested on a sea-going vessel in 2020, and the fuel savings have been confirmed by the shipowner based on several months of operation.

The patented solution can be installed on vessels of any size or fuel type at point of building or retrofitted on already- operating vessels.

