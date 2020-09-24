AIRMAR® Technology Corporation, a world leader in ultrasonic sonar and Chirp technology, is pleased to welcome Brian Vlad to the company as marine product line manager. Brian will focus on the direction and evolution of Airmar’s line of marine products, and joins with over 20 years of marine electronics experience, primarily in product development and line management.

“We are excited to have Brian on board and are looking forward to the fresh approach and experience he’ll bring to the table,” says Jennifer Matsis, VP of sales and marketing. “Having worked with us on many projects over the last twenty years, he already understands our business quite well. He is an outstanding addition to the team.”

“I intend to apply my experience to help Airmar develop and launch new products and technologies that will improve boating and fishing overall,” says Vlad. “Airmar has a long tradition of developing innovative technologies, such as Chirp, that pull marine electronics evolution forward, so my efforts here have the potential for significant impact on the marine industry in general. That excites me about this role.”

Brian comes to Airmar following a lengthy career at Raymarine, where he managed over 30 product introductions. In the role of Airmar’s Marine PLM, Brian will help structure and focus Airmar’s product roadmap through market analysis and VOC feedback from both the dealer base and the general marine public.

Learn more about Airmar and their technologies at Airmar.com or contact ccushman@airmar.com.

Like this: Like Loading...