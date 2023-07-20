Yara Marine Technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) application developers Molflow, Chalmers University of Technology, and social science specialists from Halmstad University and Gothenburg University have collaborated over three years to develop and trial an AI-based semiautonomous voyage planning system. Initiated in August 2020, the Via Kaizen project explores how AI and machine learning can enable more energy-efficient voyage planning for ship operators.

Funded by the Swedish Transport Administration Trafikverket, the project utilized pre-existing tools to enable a higher degree of digitalization and automation in vessel operations. These included Yara Marine’s propulsion optimization system FuelOpt and performance management and vessel data reporting tool Fleet Analytics, as well as Molflow’s vessel modeling system Slipstream. Existing work practices on board and user needs were analyzed during the design process to ensure the technology facilitated processes and decisions with the greatest impact on energy efficiency.

The resulting system was trialed onboard two vessels, a PCTC car carrier operated by UECC and a Rederiet Stenersen product tanker. The wide-ranging results indicated successful energy efficiency optimization based on estimated time of arrival (ETA), with one of the two trial vessels opting to continue using the system.

Following the conclusion of this project, additional funding has been secured from the Swedish innovation agency Vinnova to further explore a selection of its findings.

