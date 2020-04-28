Looking for a unique gift for mom on Mother’s Day (May 10)? Save the Manatee Club offers manatee adoptions as possible gifts.

All the manatees in the Adopt-A-Manatee program are living manatees studied by research teams in Florida, with known family histories that are traced through female matriarchs. You can choose a manatee like Lucille, a mother and grandmother who is part of the largest manatee family tree ever documented at Blue Spring State Park, or Moo Shoo, a female manatee who visited the park with a calf this past winter.



Proceeds from manatee adoptions support the Save the Manatee Club in its mission to protect manatees and their habitat. Learn more at savethemanatee.org/adopt.

