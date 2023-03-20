Admiral Linda L. Fagan, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), has delivered her first State of the Coast Guard Address. She discussed new technologies, including offshore wind turbines and increased commercial space operations, along with threats to cyberspace, which increase the demand for Coast Guard operations throughout the complex marine transportation system that moves more than 90 percent of the nation’s imports and exports.

To combat these threats, Fagan announced the creation of the Coast Guard’s third Cyber Protection Team, which will utilize members of the new Cyber Mission Specialist enlisted rating. This enhanced cyber capability will work proactively with government and industry partners to protect U.S. ports from cyber threats.

You can view her full remarks and the recorded address at the USCG Commandant’s Home Page and on U.S. Coast Guard – YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...