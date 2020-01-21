FinCo Fuel Group, active in the downstream energy market with a broad portfolio of fuel products, has expanded its network with the acquisition of a majority stake in GoodNRG, holding company of renewable fuels pioneer GoodFuels.



The acquisition will enable GoodFuels to tap into the complementary sourcing, supply management and logistics expertise of the wider FinCo Fuel Group. Both parties expect to contribute to a further reduction of CO2 and to accelerate the energy transition with more impact.

Learn more at fincofuel.com/en and goodfuels.com.

Like this: Like Loading...