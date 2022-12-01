Terradepth has launched Absolute Ocean (AO), a secure, easy-to-use, cloud-based geospatial solution providing high-level visualization, analysis, collaboration and management of all marine data.

In addition to offering Absolute Ocean as a software-as-a-service solution, Terradepth leverages the platform to deliver its own marine survey products, including AUV data, as well as those of third-party ocean data vendors.

A powerful geospatial engine enables users to view marine data and the base-map data sets in 2D and 3D, from a variety of perspectives, scales and viewing angles. Linear distances, profile measurements and areas of subsurface features can be measured. Data sets can be viewed by themselves, overlaid on each other or with third-party base maps, such as NOAA’s electronic nautical charts (ENCs), for analysis.

For hydrographic surveying companies, the platform offers a way to differentiate themselves from competitors through more effective data delivery to their customers.

