The maritime industry’s journey to net-zero emissions requires a holistic view and an entirely new approach to how vessels are designed, built, operated and maintained. Emerging visualization technologies such as virtual reality, mixed reality and augmented reality offer new ways to visualize various operational tasks either on site or remotely. These technologies have the potential to support a variety of areas, including training, maintenance and operation. As visualization technology advances alongside other areas of digitalization, it could also play an essential role in the implementation of autonomous and remote control systems.

