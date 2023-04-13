In 2021, the European Commission adopted a series of legislative proposals known as the “Fit for 55” package, aiming to reduce its net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. One of the proposals that will affect the maritime industry is the FuelEU Maritime Regulation.

The European Council and Parliament came to an informal agreement on March 23, 2023 that the FuelEU Maritime will come into force from January 1, 2025.

ABS has released a regulatory news brief that provides a preliminary introduction to the Maritime FuelEU Regulation. Download it here.

