With the increasing demand for environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting in the maritime industry, many shipowners and operators are incorporating ESG criteria into their operations. As a result, ESG alignment requires an organization’s leadership to commit to integrating these criteria into the core of its business activity.

ABS’s ESG Blueprint investigates the market and institutional ESG drivers and covers best practices in both the marine and offshore sectors. The insights provided in this report will assist maritime decision makers with navigating the complex, dynamic world of ESG reporting.

Access it here.

Like this: Like Loading...