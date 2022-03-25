The ABS Advisory on Decarbonization Applications for Power Generation and Propulsion Systems was developed to assist the industry in understanding the shipboard technologies available for power generation and propulsion utilizing alternative or renewable fuels with lower carbon content than conventional fuels for the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The advisory takes into consideration the technological complexity, current application, available fuel options, current regulatory requirements and safety concerns.

Download the advisory here.

