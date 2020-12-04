ABB has secured an order of around $150 million to deliver a comprehensive scope of technologies to power next-generation cruise ships built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. ABB will equip five newbuild vessels with Azipod electric propulsion, which has a proven ability to significantly reduce fuel consumption on board.

Each cruise ship will be powered by twin Azipod units, bringing the total ordered propulsion power for the five newbuilds to 178 MW (238,700 hp.). Part of the order includes the largest and most powerful Azipod propulsion units ever to be installed at Fincantieri, rating at 20 MW each. The vessels will enter service between 2023 and 2026.

