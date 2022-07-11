ABB has been contracted by engineering, procurement and construction contractor Aker Solutions to deliver the main electrical, automation and safety systems for Norway’s Northern Lights project.

A joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, Northern Lights is the first industrial carbon capture and storage project to develop an open and flexible infrastructure to safely store CO2 from industries across Europe. The first phase of the project is due to be completed mid-2024 and will have the capacity to permanently store up to 1.5 million tons of CO2 offshore per year, with the ambition to expand to over 5 million tons per year in a second development phase.

ABB technology will also power the entire project, apart from the shore-to-ship solution, implementing the main

electrical system via its power process management system and incorporating high- and low-voltage switchboards and transformers.

