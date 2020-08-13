ABB has launched the ABB Ability Genix Industrial Analytics and AI Suite, a scalable advanced analytics platform with pre-built, easy-to-use applications and services. It collects, contextualizes and converts operational, engineering and information technology data into actionable insights that help industries improve operations, optimize asset

management and streamline business processes safely and sustainably.

Analyst studies suggest that industrial companies typically use only 20 percent of the data generated,

which severely limits their ability to apply data analytics meaningfully. ABB’s new solution operates as a digital

data convergence point where streams of information from diverse sources across the plant and enterprise are

put into context through a unified analytics model. Application of artificial intelligence on this data produces

meaningful insights for prediction and optimization that improve business performance.

ABB Ability Genix helps customers decide which assets, processes and risk profiles can be improved, and assists customers in designing and applying those analytics. Featuring a library of applications, customers can subscribe to a variety of analytics on demand as business needs dictate, speeding up the traditional process of requesting and

scheduling support from suppliers.

Scalable from plant to enterprise, ABB Ability Genix supports a variety of deployments, including cloud, hybrid

and on premise. It leverages Microsoft Azure for integrated cloud connectivity and services through ABB’s strategic partnership with Microsoft.

