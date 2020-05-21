Logan Industries, a hydraulic repair, manufacturing and rental company, has delivered a custom A-frame to TechnipFMC for one of its new state-of-the-art ROVs that will deploy later this year.

The Logan A-frame is a heavy-weather, work-class ROV launching system,

designed to move some of the largest, work-class ROVs in the market. The

A-frame is designed for the ROV and a tether management system (TMS)

on top, and can handle 17 MT overboard at a 5.3-m overboard reach. It has

enough room to fully separate the ROV and TMS and stage them both on

the A-frame deck, which is fitted with seal-welded drip pans to capture any

effluent fluids and keep them contained. The Logan A-frame can launch and

recover large, work-class ROV-TMS combinations in a wide range of sea

states.

