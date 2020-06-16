Damen Shiprepair Harbour & Voyage (DSHV), the mobile ship repair squad of Damen Shiprepair & Conversion, has announced the creation of a 24/7 COVID-19 Disinfection Service for ships.



The World Health Organization (WHO) advises that when there is a case of COVID-19 on board a vessel, the cabin and living quarters, as well as the rest of the ship, should be disinfected. Hygiene and disinfection are essential.

The disinfection service is based on WHO-approved methods using stabilized hydrogen peroxide. The

solution is colorless and odorless and causes no damages on interiors or surfaces. All areas aboard the

vessel will be disinfected with approved methods and approved risk assessments.

The service has been successfully performed for the cruise sector and is applicable to any type of vessel.



Learn more at www.damen.com.

