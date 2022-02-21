The U.S. Office of Naval Research (ONR) has chosen 32 awardees for the 2022 Young Investigator Program (YIP). They will share nearly $17 million in funding to conduct innovative scientific research that will benefit the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

The ONR YIP is a highly competitive and popular early-career award program where prior academic achievement and potential for significant scientific breakthrough are key elements of the evaluation criteria. The 2022 YIP awardees were chosen from more than 220 applicants—all of whom are college and university tenure-track faculty and obtained a Ph.D. on or after January 1, 2014.

Awardees represent 25 academic institutions in 16 states, supporting a broad range of naval-relevant research topics, including improved ocean wave forecasting; bio-inspired wings for unmanned systems; hypersonic aerodynamics; biodegradable polymers; and advanced metal alloys for improved thermal management.

The YIP awards support postdoctoral and graduate student stipends and scholarships, the acquisition of laboratory equipment, and other expenses critical to the planned research. Typical grants range from $510,000 to $750,000 over a three-year period.

View the list of 2022 Office of Naval Research Young Investigator awardees here.

