Sea Grant and the National Marine Fisheries Service have announced the 2020 Fisheries-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship recipients. The talented class includes nine population and ecosystem dynamics fellows and one marine resource economics fellow.

The Fisheries-Sea Grant Joint Fellowship program supports students pursuing doctoral degrees in population and ecosystem dynamics as well as marine resource economics. The program is a focused workforce development effort to train highly qualified professionals for NOAA’s science-based approach to fisheries management. Since its inception, the joint fellowship program has supported over 100 population and ecosystem dynamics students and 35 marine resource economics students. Ninety-two percent of alumni remain in their field of study after completing the fellowship program.

Learn more here.

Meet the fellows here.

Like this: Like Loading...