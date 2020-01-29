The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced the availability of $19.6 million in federal funding to support capital improvements and employee training at small U.S. shipyards.

The Small Shipyard Grant Program helps modernize eligible shipyard operations by improving efficiency and fostering quality ship construction, repair and reconfiguration.

The private American shipyards that build and repair America’s military and commercial fleets contribute billions of dollars to U.S. economic growth. In 2013, the private shipbuilding and repair industry supported nearly 400,000 direct and indirect jobs nationwide, $37.3 billion in gross domestic product, and $25.1 billion in labor income.

Available to U.S. shipyards with fewer than 1,200 production employees, the Small Shipyard Grant Program supports a variety of projects, including capital and related improvements and maritime training programs to foster technical skills and operational productivity. Since its inception in 2008, the program has awarded more than $223 million through 244 grants.

Applications for the grants are due by 5:00 pm EST on February 18, 2020. Additional information can be found in the Federal Register at:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/01/09/2020-00163/small-shipyard-grant-program-application-deadlines

You may also contact David M. Heller, director of the Office of Shipyards and Marine Engineering, Maritime Administration, at: David.Heller@dot.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...