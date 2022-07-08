Jaia Robotics Inc., specializing in the development of micro-, high-speed AUVs, has raised over $1 million in seed funding. The funding was obtained in a Series Seed Round led by Launchpad Venture Group, alongside Blue Angels, Cherrystone and Walnut (and prior to that, Beacon Angels and individual investors).

Jaia Robotics was founded in 2020 by Ian Estaphan Owen, CEO, and Jason Webster, chief technology officer. Both Estaphan Owen and Webster have extensive experience in the blue tech industry.

The company’s multi-sensor platform, JaiaBot, enables the collection of large amounts of data in various ocean and freshwater environments for multiple applications. The micro-AUV can form mobile networks of vehicles for greater coverage of an area while significantly reducing data collection time and cost. The system is designed for ease of use and requires minimal training.

