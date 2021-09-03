The Doughboy Foundation is bringing the new National WWI Memorial from Washington, D.C., to schools and homes all over the U.S. with a new release of the award-winning augmented reality app called The WWI Memorial “Virtual Explorer.”

The app brings a walk-around-inside-it digital 3D model of the National WWI Memorial to students and educators utilizing iOS or Android tablets, available in many K-12 schools, or the smartphone already in nearly every pocket.

Students, teachers or anyone who cannot come to Washington, D.C. can take a virtual field trip to the National WWI Memorial. The app is also filled with interactive and experiential WWI history.

The app is available at: www.Doughboy.org/apps.

