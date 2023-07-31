The Save Our Seas Foundation (SOSF) is bringing sharks to life, thanks to interactive 3D models that will be available across various platforms. Visitors to the World of Sharks website can investigate the biology and evolution of sharks and rays.

Designed to provide scientifically accurate information in an engaging format, World of Sharks is where you can find infographics, podcast episodes, species cards and topic pages.

The website will host interactive 3D white shark and manta ray models designed by the Digital Life Project at the University of Massachusetts in collaboration with the SOSF.

