Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG) will celebrate World Oceans Day on June 10 with a free festival at the U.K.’s National Maritime Museum. RMG is working with scientific organizations, conservation charities, artist collectives and community groups to produce a day full of oceanic activities suitable for all ages.

At the heart of the festival is a celebration of the ocean and the vital role it plays in sustaining life on Earth. Over 70 percent of the Blue Planet is covered in water, and the ocean is relied upon for food security, transportation, coastal defenses and much more. It is important to recognize the impact humans are having on the planet’s rivers, lakes and seas. Overfishing, greenhouse gas emissions, chemical and noise pollution, ocean mining, plastic pollution, and transportation all threaten the future of the ocean, but too often these issues are out of sight and out of mind.

This World Oceans Day, RMG wants to bring the ocean into focus and shine a light on what can be done to protect marine environments. Featuring live music, expert talks and demonstrations, craft workshops, face painting, and more, World Oceans Day at the National Maritime Museum will be a fantastic opportunity for families to learn more about contemporary maritime and environmental challenges.

For more information, visit: www.rmg.co.uk/worldoceansday.

