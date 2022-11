The second annual World Ocean Summit Asia-Pacific will take place November 29 to 30 in Singapore. More than 12 sessions over the two days will be available to watch virtually for those who are unable to attend in person but want to be a part of the Asia-Pacific ocean conversation. The sessions will also be available on demand.



To view the livestream sessions, click here, then click “Live stream” under “Format” on the left of the agenda.

Free registration is available here.

Like this: Like Loading...