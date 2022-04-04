The renowned hydrologist Wilfried Brutsaert, also known as “Mr. Evaporation,” has been awarded the Stockholm Water Prize 2022 for his groundbreaking work to quantify environmental evaporation, helping to make accurate predictions of the impact that climate change has on local rainfall patterns and water sources.

Wilfried Brutsaert is professor emeritus of civil and environmental engineering at Cornell University and a leading hydrologist. He was awarded the 2022 Stockholm Water Prize for innovative work on evaporation and groundwater storage that has helped improve climate modeling and technologies to estimate and measure evaporation. Water managers can thank Brutsaert’s research for new tools that enable them to more accurately assess how much water is available.

Read an interview with him here.

Watch a video here.

