Aids-to-navigation managers are obligated to ensure the safety of navigation for all vessels at sea. Any disruption to service, impact on safety or the environment can also have high financial implications for operators.

A new white paper from Sealite identifies the many factors that should be considered when undertaking a risk assessment. It also explains the differences between the three tools (IWRAP, PAWSA and SIRA) that IALA provides as part of their risk assessment toolbox.

You can find the white paper here.

