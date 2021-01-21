Klein – A MIND Technology Business will host a webinar today at 11:00 a.m. EST on gap-filler technology for the most efficient surveys, enabling full swath coverage and less time on the water.

Join Richard Dentzman and Michiel Van De Visser will discuss how they were able to perform two ANTX demonstration surveys for the U.S. Navy–between two hurricanes and despite COVID-19 challenges.

Register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7187526614574757645.

