On February 10, Craig Foster and Dr. Sylvia Earle will have an informal conversation to discuss Foster’s experience freediving in one specific area of the kelp forest of the False Bay Hope Spot and how he developed a deep connection with an octopus, whose lineage goes back 400 million years.



The duo will also discuss the Sea Change Project, a group co-founded by Foster, dedicated to the protection of the South African kelp forest.

Foster is the creator of “My Octopus Teacher,” a documentary on Netflix.

