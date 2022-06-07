Mission Blue will host a webinar on June 8 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (U.S. and Canada) called “Hope in Hawaii.”

Hawaii is regarded as one of the most beautiful places on Earth for its brilliant marine ecosystems and rich cultural history, and local conservationists are hard at work to protect it for future generations. In a moderated discussion between Hope Spot Champions and conservationists, the audience will learn of the current victories and challenges in the Aloha State and of opportunities to get involved.

