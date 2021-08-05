Voyis will be provide its Insight Pro underwater laser scanner and Observer stills camera system for the Endurance22 project. The project sets out to locate and document Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, Endurance, believed to be at a depth of over 3,000 m.

Shackleton was a famous polar explorer whose ship sunk in the Antarctic in 1915.

The deployment is set to take place in February 2022, launching from Cape Town. Once the wreck has been located, survey operations will be conducted with Saab Sabertooth AUVs under the sea ice. The Insight Pro will be integrated into the vehicle to generate 3D models of the historic shipwreck, and the Observer camera will capture high-

resolution, true-color images simultaneously. These powerful optical sensors will send 3D laser data and crisp stills images to the surface in real time for instantaneous visualization of the wreck.

The combination of laser data and stills images enables a level of quantifiable subsea exploration never before attained at these depths, allowing scientists to learn the true nature of this historic artifact.

