On February 3 to 4, the National Academies (NAS) will host a virtual meeting to launch U.S. efforts related to the Ocean Decade. The program is designed to facilitate discussion, with a focus on developing “Ocean-Shot” ideas that could be transformative in attaining Ocean Decade goals.

Headline speakers include Monica Medina of Our Daily Planet; Margaret Leinen, director of Scripps Institution of Oceanography; and NAS President Marcia McNutt.

The program features an Early Career Professionals and Youth Advisory Council Meet & Greet, Ocean-Shot ePoster Hall, and an Ocean Decade U.S. Nexus Exhibit Hall.

Register here.

