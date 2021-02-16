Visit Blue Beacon’s Facebook page on Wednesday, February 17, for a discussion on the 80th anniversary of the Tuskegee Airmen, in partnership with Diving With a Purpose and the Detroit Historical Society.

A panel of experts, including members of the groundbreaking unit, will discuss the Tuskegee Airmen’s fight for equality, efforts to honor their service, and the importance of ensuring that U.S. maritime heritage represents the diversity of the American experience.

RSVP here.

Like this: Like Loading...