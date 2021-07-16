The Biden Administration is advancing the mid-Atlantic’s first commercial offshore wind development off Virginia’s coast, with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) publishing a notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement on plans submitted by Dominion Energy Inc.

A recent Oceana analysis found that ending new leasing for offshore oil and gas could prevent over 19 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as more than $720 billion in damages to people, property and the environment. Additionally, the analysis found that ending new leasing will safeguard the U.S. clean coast economy, which supports around 3.3 million American jobs and $250 billion in GDP through activities such as tourism, recreation and fishing.

