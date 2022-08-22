The U.S. Postal Service has released 16 new National Marine Sanctuaries Forever stamps. These stamps celebrate the 50th anniversary of NOAA’s National Marine Sanctuary System, which protects a network of underwater parks encompassing more than 620,000 sq. mi. of marine and Great Lakes waters. They showcase the abundant wildlife, scenic beauty and underwater archaeological treasures found throughout the sanctuary system.

Originating with Monitor National Marine Sanctuary, home to the famed Civil War shipwreck USS Monitor, to the latest designation of Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary, which protects unique Great Lakes resources, each sanctuary offers opportunities to explore and learn.

Learn more about the 16 new National Marine Sanctuaries Forever stamps here.