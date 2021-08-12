The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has released an updated Cyber Strategic Outlook to address the rising threat of cyberattacks against critical maritime systems essential to the U.S. economy and security.

The Coast Guard’s 2021 Cyber Strategic Outlook charts a path to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving cyber domain where threats to information and operational technology systems outpace those from the traditional physical domains of air, sea, land and space.

Cyberattacks against the United States are one of the most significant threats to economic and military power since World War II. The events of the last five years, including the exploitation of Coast Guard networks and information, the attacks on maritime critical infrastructure, and adversarial efforts to undermine democratic processes, reinforce that cyberspace is a contested domain.

Click here to access the full Cyber Strategic Outlook.

Additional information on the U.S. Coast Guard’s Cyber Strategic Outlook can be found at: www.uscg.mil/cyber.

