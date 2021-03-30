Deb Haaland has become the new secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior after confirmation by the U.S. Senate. She is the first Native American to serve in that role.

The Interior Department encompasses the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

Haaland previously served in the U.S. Congress as a representative for the first district of New Mexico.

Learn more about her at: www.doi.gov/secretary-deb-haaland.

