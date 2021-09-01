During the past century, U.S. Navy patrol vessels have operated everywhere larger warships have—as well as in places where the big boats could not operate. These bantam warriors have performed in a variety of roles, from anti-submarine warfare to convoy escort and offensive operations against enemy forces afloat and ashore. Patrol vessels battled German units in the Mediterranean, fought insurgents along rivers and canals in China and Vietnam, and protected U.S. ships and facilities in the Persian Gulf.

“U.S. Navy Patrol Vessels: A History and Directory from World War I to Today” by Ken W. Sayers covers more than 1,000 of the Navy’s small combatant vessels. This comprehensive survey provides all-time rosters, histories, specifications and illustrations of patrol vessels. World War II PT boats and submarine chasers and Vietnam War swift boats are covered, along with less well-known ships, such as Eagle boats, patrol yachts, hydrofoil gunboats and control escorts. A detailed accounting of patrol vessel exports, transfers and shipbuilders is included.



